In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dash vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-