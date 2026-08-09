In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Dash vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-