In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Winn-x
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|0.52 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours