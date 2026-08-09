In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Hero Lectro F3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs F3i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|F3i
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 42,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.