In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Hero Lectro C8i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the C8i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs C8i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|C8i
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|6.4 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.