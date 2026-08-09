In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at Rs. 36,999 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the C8 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Dash vs C8 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|C8
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 36,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs