In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.