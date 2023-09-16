In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Dash or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less