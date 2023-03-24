HT Auto

Hero Electric Atria vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Hero Electric Atria or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atria up to 85 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Atria vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Nexa
BrandHero ElectricWarivo Motors
Price₹ 77,690₹ 58,300
Range85 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
250 W-
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 12Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm190 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Walk Assist-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,41658,300
Ex-Showroom Price
77,69058,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,253

