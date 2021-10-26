Saved Articles

Hero Electric Atria vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Hero Electric Atria or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Atria vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Scooty zest
BrandHero ElectricTVS
Price₹ 77,690₹ 58,460
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,41675,617
Ex-Showroom Price
77,69062,980
RTO
05,604
Insurance
3,7265,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,625

