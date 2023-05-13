Saved Articles

Hero Electric Atria vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 Hero Electric Atria or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Atria vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Radeon
BrandHero ElectricTVS
Price₹ 77,690₹ 59,942
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,41671,882
Ex-Showroom Price
77,69061,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,7265,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,545

