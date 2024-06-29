HT Auto

Hero Electric Atria vs Trinity Motors Yaarii

In 2024 Hero Electric Atria or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Atria up to 85 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Atria vs Yaarii Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Yaarii
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 77,690₹ 69,999
Range85 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3 Hrs.

Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
250 W-
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Walk Assist-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh51.2 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,41673,600
Ex-Showroom Price
77,69069,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7263,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,581

