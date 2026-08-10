In 2026 Hero Electric Atria or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Atria up to 85 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Atria vs MX3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atria
|Mx3
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 77,690
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|85-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|536 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4-5 Hours