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Hero Electric Atria vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Hero Electric Atria or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Atria up to 85 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Atria vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Mx3
BrandHero ElectricKomaki
Price₹ 77,690₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity536 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hours

Filters
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Atria Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Suspension View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 12-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
85 km80-90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
250 W-
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Walk AssistRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,4161,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
77,6901,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7264,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7492,554

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