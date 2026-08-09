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Hero Electric Atria vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2026 Hero Electric Atria or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of Atria up to 85 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Atria vs LYF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Lyf
BrandHero ElectricHop Electric
Price₹ 77,690₹ 66,535
Range85 km/charge75-125 km/charge
Battery Capacity536 kWh1.48 Kwh
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.2 Hours 45 Minutes

Filters
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Atria Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 12Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Max Power
250 W-
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionHydrolic spring loaded shock
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Walk AssistRegenerative Braking, Park Assist
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesTFT LCD
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh1.48 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,41666,535
Ex-Showroom Price
77,69066,535
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,430

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