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Hero Electric Atria vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Hero Electric Atria or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Atria vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Unicorn
BrandHero ElectricHonda
Price₹ 77,690₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity536 kWh-
Engine Capacity-162.71 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Atria Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm187 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
85 km650 km
Max Speed
25 kmph106 kmph
Max Power
250 W13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionHydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Walk AssistGear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,4161,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
77,6901,20,159
RTO
010,143
Insurance
3,72611,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7493,050

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