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Hero Electric Atria vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Hero Electric Atria or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Atria vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atria Grazia
BrandHero ElectricHonda
Price₹ 77,690₹ 60,539
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity536 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Atria Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm171 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Max Power
250 W8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Walk AssistSeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,41687,979
Ex-Showroom Price
77,69075,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
3,7266,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,891

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