In 2026 Hero Electric Atria or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Atria vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atria
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 77,690
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|536 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-