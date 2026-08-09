In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS