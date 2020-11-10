Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|10.2:1
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Multi-plate, wet type
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|52.4 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,38,891
|₹88,063
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,20,214
|₹73,330
|RTO
|₹9,617
|₹6,397
|Insurance
|₹9,060
|₹5,911
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,425
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,985
|₹1,892