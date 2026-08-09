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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs FZS-FI V3

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Fzs-fi v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage54 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc149 cc
Power18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Right Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2062 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1338 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg135 kg
Height
1106 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
778 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc149 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bush-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,12,693
RTO
9,6179,015
Insurance
9,0606,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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