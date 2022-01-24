In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS