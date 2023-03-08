In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.2 PS PS