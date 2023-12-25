In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours.
The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
