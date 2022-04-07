HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S vs Vespa Urban Club 125

Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:019.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
199.6 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,21494,821
RTO
9,6177,585
Insurance
9,0606,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,339

