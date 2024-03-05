In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm