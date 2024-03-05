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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Notte125

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Notte125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Mileage54 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124 cc
Power18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2062 mm
Wheelbase
1338 mm
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg
Height
1106 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
778 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Diamond TypeMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bushAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
EMI
2,985NaN

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