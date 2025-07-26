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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs NTORQ 125

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Ntorq 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Mileage54 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124.8 cc
Power18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Length
2062 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1338 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg111 kg
Height
1106 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
778 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shockCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bushTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
YesYes
Display
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,89197,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,21482,500
RTO
9,6179,153
Insurance
9,0606,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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