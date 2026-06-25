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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs iQube

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Iqube
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage54 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Length
2062 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1338 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg115 kg
Height
1106 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
778 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bush-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,11,422
RTO
9,6170
Insurance
9,0605,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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