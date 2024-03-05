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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage54 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc159.7 cc
Power18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2062 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1338 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg143 kg
Height
1106 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
778 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc159.7 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHCSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm62 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shockMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bush-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,18,690
RTO
9,6179,495
Insurance
9,06010,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,984

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

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TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
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Hero Xtreme 200S 4V finished in Panther Black Metallic colour scheme.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: 5 things to know
19 Jul 2023
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
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