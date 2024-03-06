In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Friend
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.