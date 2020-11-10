Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|62.9 mm
|Max Torque
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Multi-plate, wet type
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|56 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,38,891
|₹1,51,990
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,20,214
|₹1,29,300
|RTO
|₹9,617
|₹13,786
|Insurance
|₹9,060
|₹8,704
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹200
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,985
|₹3,266