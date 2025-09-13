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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Avenis

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Mileage54 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124 cc
Power18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2062 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1338 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg106 kg
Height
1106 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
778 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc124.3 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,21483,793
RTO
9,6179,503
Insurance
9,0606,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,152

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