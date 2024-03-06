HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Smak
BrandHeroSeeka
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 99,911
Range-130 km/charge
Mileage54 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2062 mm-
Wheelbase
1338 mm-
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg-
Height
1106 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
778 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bush-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
Yes5.5 Inch, TFT
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,21499,911
RTO
9,6170
Insurance
9,0604,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,238

