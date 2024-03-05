In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|20.21 PS