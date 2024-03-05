In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS