Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm90 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:018.5:1
Displacement
199.6 cc346 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHCSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,38,726
RTO
9,61711,728
Insurance
9,0608,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9853,413

