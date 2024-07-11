In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Rv400
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes