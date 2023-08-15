Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,14,999
RTO
9,6170
Insurance
9,0604,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,568

