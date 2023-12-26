Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Ola Electric S1 Pro

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
S1 Pro
Ola Electric S1 Pro
Gen 1
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,48,758
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,39,999
RTO
9,6170
Insurance
9,0608,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9853,197

