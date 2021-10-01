HT Auto
Compare Bikes
Xtreme 200S vs S1

Hero Xtreme 200S vs Ola Electric S1

Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,89190,994
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,21485,099
RTO
9,6170
Insurance
9,0605,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9851,955
