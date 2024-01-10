In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours.
Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
