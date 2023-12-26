In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less