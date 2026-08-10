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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Mx3
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-85-100 km/charge
Mileage54 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Suspension View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2062 mm-
Wheelbase
1338 mm-
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg-
Height
1106 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
778 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,14,509
RTO
9,6170
Insurance
9,0604,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,554

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