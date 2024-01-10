Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc177 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm65.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,35,000
RTO
9,61710,800
Insurance
9,06010,960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9853,369

