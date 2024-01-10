In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less