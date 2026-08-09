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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Unicorn

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Unicorn
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage54 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc162.71 cc
Power18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS13.18 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm187 mm
Length
2062 mm2081 mm
Wheelbase
1338 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg139 kg
Height
1106 mm1103 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm798 mm
Width
778 mm756 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc162.71 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC4 stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond TypeDiamond
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shockHydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,20,159
RTO
9,61710,143
Insurance
9,06011,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9853,050

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