Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.