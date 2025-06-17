In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|10.87 PS PS