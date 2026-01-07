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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Shine

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Shine
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 80,852
Mileage54 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc123.94 cc
Power18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm162 mm
Length
2062 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1338 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg114 kg
Height
1106 mm1116 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm791 mm
Width
778 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
66.5 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond TypeDiamond Type
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shockHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,89194,164
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,21480,852
RTO
9,6176,968
Insurance
9,0606,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,023
Expert Rating
-

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