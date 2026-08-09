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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Livo

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s [2020-2023] Livo
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 81,651
Mileage54 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc109.51 cc
Power18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.79 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2062 mm-
Wheelbase
1338 mm-
Kerb Weight
154.5 kg-
Height
1106 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
778 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with mono shockHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
LED Lamp-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,89196,039
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,21483,080
RTO
9,6176,646
Insurance
9,0606,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,064

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