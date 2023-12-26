In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less