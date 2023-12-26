Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Hornet 2.0

Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Honda Hornet 2.0

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.09 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc184.40 cc
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm61 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8911,61,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,2141,39,000
RTO
9,61711,120
Insurance
9,06011,027
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9853,463

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda Hornet 2.0 features a new engine, chassis and body panels. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Honda Hornet 2.0 road test review: Sporty commuter for the millennials
    26 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV was spotted testing ahead of its launch next month. The spy shot offers first glimpse at the interior of the upcoming SUV.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV spotted testing again, reveals key interior details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     