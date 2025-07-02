In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS