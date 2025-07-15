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Hero Xtreme200r vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Fz-x
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 93,400₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc149 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L10 L
Length
2062 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1330 mm
Height
1106 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm810 mm
Width
778 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
500 Km-
Max Speed
114 Kmph96 kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
199.6 cc149 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock Suspension7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
09,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0072,996

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