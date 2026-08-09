In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS