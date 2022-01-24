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HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs FZS 25

Hero Xtreme200r vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme200r Fzs 25
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 93,400₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc249 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme200r Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L14 L
Length
2062 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1337 mm1360 mm
Height
1106 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm795 mm
Width
778 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
500 Km
Max Speed
114 Kmph
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm58 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
199.6 cc249 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm74 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeDiamond
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monshock Suspension7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic TypeTelescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Battery Capacity
4 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
YesLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0073,546

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