HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme200r vs FZS 25

Hero Xtreme200r vs Yamaha FZS 25

Filters
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
57.5 mm58 mm
Max Torque
17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
199.6 cc249 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
66.5 mm74 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,4001,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0073,546
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra Pro

Fujiyama Spectra Pro

54,384 - 79,975
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone

Fujiyama Ozone

99,918 Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

83,400 - 91,300
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details