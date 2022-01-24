In 2026 Hero Xtreme200r or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Xtreme200r vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme200r
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 93,400
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS